Philo Launches on LG TVs
Launch adds a package of 70-plus channels to set maker’s smart TVs
Philo has announced that its entire lineup of live and on-demand TV is now available on LG Smart TVs.
The launch allows subscribers to access the virtual multichannel programming distributor’s $28-a-month package of 70-plus popular channels, including AMC, A&E, MTV, VH1, BET, and Discovery, and 75,000-plus on-demand titles on LG Smart TVs. The offering also includes the AMC+ streaming service and 90-plus free channels.
Subscribers can access the programming by downloading the Philo app at the LG Content Store on their LG Smart TV and signing in.
The service is already widely distributed on Roku, Samsung, Apple TV, Vizio, Fire TV, Android TV and other popular streaming platforms.
More information on the programming is available here.
