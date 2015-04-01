Philips Vari-Lite Introduces VL4000 BeamWash Luminaire

DALLAS – Philips Vari-Lite has introduced its new VL4000 BeamWash Luminaire. Based off the VL4000 Spot, the VL4000 BeamWash also combines Wash capabilities, Beam functionality and the ability to produce a collimated Shaft of light for multiple different looks without the need to change lenses.

Wash mode gives an even wash of light with variable hot spot/edge control and has a 10 to 60 degree zoom range. Indexable and rotating beam shaping alters the output from round to elliptical. The hot spot and edge of the wash output can be further adjusted from any DMX lightning console.

Adjusting a DMX value shifts the VL4000 BeamWash from wash to a Beam luminaire with a four to 40 degree beam angle. Many images are available via two, seven position gobo wheels and a variable animation wheel. A high-speed mechanical iris and independent 5-facet rotating step prism increase the graphic abilities. A lenticular feature can create a rectangular hard edge or extruded gobo imagery.

The Shaft mode is DMX selectable and turns the VL4000 into a collimate ray of light. Shaft mode features 43,000 lumens and a four degree beam angle that can be reduced down to zero. All standard features function in Shaft mode.

Additional features include an Infinity Color Mix system, two five-position fixed color wheels and variable color correction, and dimming flags.