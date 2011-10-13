Petrol Bags Announces New Audio Bag



VALLEY COLLEGE, N.Y.: Petrol Bags announced the release of the new Deca lightweight audio bag.



Reportedly large enough to accommodate SD 788 mixer with CL8 controller attached, the PS614 comes in at 2.6 pounds.



The bag features a transparent top for viewing controls and side, back and top access to easily reach mixer panels.



The PS614’s interior dimensions come in at 11.6” (29.5 cm) long, 3.9”(10 cm) wide and 7.5” (19 cm) tall.



Additional features include multiple storage pouches for a batteries, cassettes, connectors, etc., an external front accessories pocket, two expandable snap-on pouches to hold transmitters or wireless receivers and a padded, adjustable shoulder strap.



Petrol Bags is a part of the Vitec Group.



