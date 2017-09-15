Peter Doyle Set to Leave FCC

WASHINGTON—Peter Doyle will be leaving the Federal Communication Commission, Radio World has confirmed.

Doyle, 66, has been division chief of the Media Bureau’s Audio Division since 2001, and has been one of the more familiar faces of the commission to broadcasters for 22 years.

A posting on USAJobs, a federal jobs website, for “Supervisory Attorney Advisor (Division Chief) in the Audio Division” appeared this week. An FCC spokesperson confirmed to Radio World that Doyle is leaving, and he subsequently confirmed it in a call with Radio World Friday. “I have not picked a final date. I will certainly stay around to ensure a smooth transition to a new chief,” he said.

Doyle joined the commission in 1995 and served as assistant Deputy Chief beginning in 1998 until his promotion to chief counsel in 2001, according to an FCC press release at the time of his appointment. The statement then said Doyle was extensively involved in the commission’s terrestrial digital audio broadcasting and low-power FM initiatives at the time.

Prior to joining the commission, Doyle was an associate at Arter & Hadden from 1991 to 1995 and at Dow, Lohnes & Albertson between 1985 and 1991, where he specialized in broadcast, wireless cable, and cable matters, according to the FCC.

Doyle graduated cum laude with a J. D. degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 1985. He also holds a B.A. from the University of Rochester and a M.A. in philosophy from the University of Virginia.

Here’s a bio posted by NAB in advance of its Radio Show in Austin last week where Doyle hosted a session on radio regulation: “(Doyle) has been a major contributor to several rulemaking proceedings to streamline broadcast application processing and licensing procedures, reform FM allotment rulemaking procedures and Section 307(b) processing policies, initiate electronic filing, and increase flexibility in the radio technical rules. Current issues of concern include implementation of the Local Community Radio Act, the resumption of FM translator new station licensing, and the AM Revitalization rulemaking proceeding. Recent policy efforts include rulemakings to implement the LCRA and promote a vital community radio service, to permit AM stations to use FM translators and, more generally, to revitalize the AM service, to raise terrestrial radio digital power levels and to promote the growth of tribally owned radio stations.”

Closing date to apply for the job is Sept. 29, 2017. The position’s salary range is $131,767 to $161,900 per year.



There have been several high level departures from the FCC since Chairman Ajit Pai was appointed earlier this year. Pai was complimentary of Doyle in 2015 when he thanked the audio division for its work on the AM Revitalization NPRM: “I would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Media Bureau’s Audio Division for their hard work on this document. The Audio Division, ably led by Peter Doyle, often does not get the recognition that it deserves. But the many millions of Americans who regularly listen to terrestrial radio are the beneficiaries of their efforts and expertise.”

