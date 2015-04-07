PESA Unveils openGear Encoding Cards

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. – PESA has announced two new openGear C22 encoding/decoding cards that will be demonstrated at the 2015 NAB Show. The C22-OG supports RTSP and RTMP streams and the C22-OG-T supports MPEG transport streams.

The C22 cards are similar to the Xstream C22 compact streaming appliance introduced last year. Each card can be configured as a two-port video encoder, two-port decoder, or include one of each. During an event, two external audio sources can be synchronized to either or both video streams. The C22 also provides HDMI I/O ports for applications that require encoding of HDMI sources or local monitoring with HDMI displays.

As an industry standard for terminal equipment, the openGear system includes a network card that communicates with every openGear card in the frame via the openGear Protocol. PESA’s encoding and decoding streaming technologies now join more than 300 openGear technologies from more than 50 vendors.

Both C22 cards will be available in the second quarter of 2015.