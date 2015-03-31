PESA to Introduce Blade System at 2015 NAB Show

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. – PESA, a streaming solutions, audio and video distribution manufacturer, will introduce its Blade System at the 2015 NAB Show.

The first two cards for the proprietary frame provide dual-channel H.264 encoding and decoding for streaming video. Housed in a 2 RU chassis, the PBS holds up to 10 cards and is controlled through the Cattrax, PESA’s Windows-based system control software, for seamless integration of high density IP-based video into baseband environments.

Based on PESA’s Xstream C22 compact streaming appliance, the C22-PBS supports RTSP and RTMP streams and the C22-PBS-T supports MPEG transport streams. Each C22 card can be configured as a two-port encoder, two-port decoder or a combination of the two; their audio sources can be synced to either or both video sources; the C22s also feature HDMI/O ports for encoding HDMI sources or local HDMI monitoring.

Each PBS chassis can be adjusted to different operations. The power efficient 2 RU PBS chassis includes all standard network connectivity standards, and redundant power is available.

PESA is developing proprietary cards in addition to the C22s for the PBS. The Blade System is scheduled to be available in the second quarter of 2015.

The 2015 NAB Show runs from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.