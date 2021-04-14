PESA Taps Sara Kudrle to Lead Global Marketing Initiatives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—PESA Switching Systems has named Sara Kudrle as the director of global marketing. In her new role, Kudrle will lead PESA’s marketing initiatives, increasing channel and sales activities.

“Sara Kudrle has a solid reputation in the video broadcast industry and is now showing her strengths in the federal government market,” said Howard Sutton, executive chairman of PESA. “We look forward to leveraging Sara’s experience and creativity as we expand the market footprint of our secure video, audio, USB and KVM distribution solution to the federal and state local government markets.”

Kudrle most recently brought back the original “cats” branding of PESA with the launch of PESA Tiger Fusion, which the company says is the world’s largest 4K-12G/SDI single-link video distribution system.

Based in Princeton, N.J., Kudrle brings nearly 20 years of experience in the broadcast and video industry, from transmitters to broadcast routing and IP solutions. She started her career writing real-time, multithreaded software for TV transmitter control at Continental Electronics. From there she extended her software experience to designing custom protocols and routing control systems, eventually transitioning to product marketing for companies such as Miranda, Grass Valley and Imagine Communications.

Kudrle is active in the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), achieving the status of SMPTE Fellow, serving on the SMPTE Board of Governors and participating in setting industry standards.