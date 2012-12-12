PESA Names McClellan International Sales Manager

Huntsville, Ala. –PESA, a professional audio and video signal distribution custom design and build manufacturer, has named Dewaine McClellan its new international sales manager. McClellan is responsible for sales to territories outside the United States and Canada.





McClellan’s qualifying experience includes time spent in sales for several communications and video companies. He most recently served as director of telecom sales for Kavveri Telecom. Previously, McClellan was Rymsa’s director of telecom sales for the Eastern U.S. and a sales liaison for Telecast Fiber Systems. McClellan has also worked for PESA previously, including as sales manager for the Asia/Pacific region and customer service manager.



“Previously, he developed an understanding of our products from both an engineering and a sales and support standpoint, and in his new role he will help the company better serve the global markets,” said Chuck Tillett, PESA’s president and chief operating officer. “As we move to strengthen PESA’s worldwide sales, Dewaine’s experience in working with a variety of clients and broadcast applications will be a great asset in introducing our products to a broader user base.”



McClellan is based out of PESA’s headquarters in Huntsville, Ala.



