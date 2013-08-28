Pesa Converter/Extenders Integrate Analog into Digital Distribution Systems

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Pesa introduces four new easyPort analog/digital multi-point utility converter/switchers that support up to four inputs. The compact throw-down boxes are ideal for temporary or permanent solutions to integrate legacy analog equipment into a facility’s digital workflow.



The Easy -4ADX4B and Easy-4ADX4F deliver 10-bit conversion of composite analog video to SDI. Both accept NTSC/PAL composite inputs and feature 4x oversampling. The Easy -4BX4DA and Easy -4FX4DA allow SDI video to be converted to analog video in NTSC/PAL, with fiber or coax SDI inputs. A built-in utility switch enables full crosspoint switching for all inputs.



“There are an abundant number of analog video products still in use, and our new easyPort modules offer a unique and cost effective way to integrate that analog gear into digital distribution systems,” said Dan Holland, Pesa vice president of product marketing. “Whether you need coax or fiber connectivity, easyPort makes it a simple operation to effectively provide analog-to-digital or digital-to-analog conversion or switching.”



easyPort modules offer size and power advantages over standard single-port converters, with added port options and built-in switching capabilities. Pesa offers a one RU power distribution tray that holds up to four easyPort modules with a shared power source to reduce clutter. Each easyPort includes USB and Ethernet connections. Once Pesa’s Cattrax software is installed on a PC or laptop, the GUI can be used for setup, switching or diagnostics.



