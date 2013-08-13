PESA Celebrates 40th Anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.— Founded in 1973 by two entrepreneurial engineers, PESA is celebrating its 40th anniversary.



The company has evolved into a global AV routing and distribution leader with a versatile collection of products for the broadcast, religious, education, government and military markets.



In 1976, PESA first offered redundant routing with automatic changeover options. Five years later, the company introduced the ASIC-based hybrid video switch. In 1988, PESA created virtual matrix mapping software, which was used by NBC during the Summer Games in Seoul, South Korea. In 1991, PESA produced a 100MHz RGB routing switcher, later followed by the 200MHz and 400MHz systems, and in 2002 introduced the first 512x512 digital video routing system with hybrid coax/fiber I/O and internal redundant power and control. PESA pioneered the use of VGA and DVI signals over a single high density fiber optic distribution chain using SMPTE-compliant SDI. PESA also offers a large-scale audio distribution router.



“The success of PESA comes from our ability to keep up with the times and keep ahead of design trends,” said Chuck Tillett, president and COO of PESA. “Our Cheetah product line changed the way facilities used fiber for signal distribution, and our DRS systems introduced a revolutionary new way to centralize and switch audio. We are also continuing our legacy of innovation for the next generations of digital formats, including 4K and 8K.”



PESA is expanding into new market segments, recently introducing the PESA Xstream multi-channel HD streaming appliance. Several of its Cheetah large-scale router and PESA PRO signal processing products have also been certified by the U.S. Department of Defense; PESA is listed on the DoD’s Unified Capabilities Approved Products List as a video distribution system.



“Video and audio delivery and distribution are dynamic industries, and to this day, we still design, manufacture and test everything right here in our facility,” said Howard Sutton, PESA executive chairman.



Frank Zimmerman, PESA’s senior engineering specialist and co-founder, said the company has demonstrated commitment to developing reliable, cutting-edge products. “As the company moves forward, I am confident our rich history of innovation will continue to change the way the world works with audio and video signals.”



