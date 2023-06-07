Perry Sook Elected as NAB Joint Board Chair

Perry Sook, chairman and chief executive officer of Nexstar Media Group, and newly elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB has announced that Perry Sook, chairman and chief executive officer of Nexstar Media Group, was elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors.

Sook takes over from David Santrella, chief executive officer of Salem Media Group, whose term expired.

Pat LaPlatney, president and co-chief executive officer of Gray Television Inc, was elected as NAB Television Board chair. Ramona Alexander, vice president and general manager of WDBD, was elected as TV Board first vice chair, Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Media Operations for Tegna, was elected TV Board second vice chair and Chris Ripley, president and chief executive officer for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was elected TV Board third vice chair.

Pat LaPlatney, president and co-chief executive officer of Gray Television Inc. (Image credit: NAB)

Kristopher Jones, executive vice president and head of Government Relations at Fox Corporation, was appointed to the designated TV network seat on the NAB Board's Executive Committee.

Collin Jones, executive vice president of Strategy and Development, Cumulus Media Inc., was elected Radio Board chair by the NAB Radio Board. Kevin Perry, president and chief operating officer of Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Company, was elected Radio Board first vice chair, while John Zimmer, president and owner of Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri, Inc., was elected Radio Board second vice chair.

Chris Ornelas, executive vice president and general counsel of Beasley Media Group, was elected to the Radio Board's major group representative seat on the NAB Board's Executive Committee.

The elections took place at the NAB Board of Directors meeting, held June 6-7, the NAB reported.