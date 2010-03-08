Penta Studiotechnik to display HD monitors and remote camera system

Penta Studiotechnik will introduce the HD2line PRO, the company’s new product family of HD2line LCD monitors at NAB.

Building upon Penta’s processor engine for calibrated monitoring systems, the new products deliver greater color accuracy than previous models. The monitors are suitable for a variety of reference and mastering applications including studio production, OB vans, master control, post production, high-end editing, telecine and quality control.

As exclusive representative of the Lux Media Plan line of specialty cameras in North America, Penta will also introduce the Lux Media Plan HD 1200 remote-control HD camera system.

This micro-sized camera, one of the smallest HD cameras available on the market today, is designed for sports and concerts, as well as to expand the opportunities for general video production within tight spaces. It delivers high performance and robust features in a small housing with progressive resolutions up to 1080p and can be controlled remotely over long distances.