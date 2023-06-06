Peerless-AV To Show Universal dvLED Mounting System At InfoComm 2023

AURORA, Ill.—Peerless-AV has begun shipping its new SEAMLES Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System (DS-LEDUNV) and will show the system at InfoComm 2023, June 14-16, in Orlando.

The new mounting system is compatible with most flat-to-wall latching dvLED displays. The kitted solution is flexible, scalable and adjustable when installing flat-to-wall dvLED video walls, the company said.

"dvLED integration has come on leaps and bounds over the past few years, but there is still no standardization of latching mechanisms on OEM cabinets,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president at Peerless-AV.

“Until now, this has made specifying, stocking, shipping and installing flat-to-wall dvLED video walls expensive, time consuming and challenging. With our new Universal dvLED Mounting System, we are the first to the market with a truly universal solution that resolves these issues, making life easier for all parties involved in a project, and saving valuable time and costs versus dedicated mounts."

The DS-LEDUNV addresses the complexities of achieving a perfectly flat, seamless finish on uneven wall surfaces with its display adaptors and X, Y and Z axis adjustment; unique features on Peerless-AV mount infrastructure, Peerless-AV said.

The solution includes quick-connect clamps that attach along a lightweight aluminum mounting frame for fast, easy latching of dvLED cabinets. An installer-friendly wall template is also included.

The kitted design of the DS-LEDUNV makes the solution reconfigurable in the event project requirements change. For example, if modifications are requested by the customer to the size of a dvLED video wall before the mounting system is installed, easy adaptations can be made without incurring substantial extra costs. To assist installation, drawings of the chosen Universal dvLED Mounting System are included in the box along with instructions to assist the team deploying the solution, it said.

The mounting system currently is available for Absen, Barco, iNFiLED, LG, Philips, Sharp/NEC, SNA Displays, Sony and Unilumin models as well as similarly sized and configured cabinets from other manufacturers.

The system’s open architecture enables easy cable management to keep the installation tidy. The DS-LEDUNV is available in black and silver and an optional Trim Kit Accessory (DS-LEDTK), compatible with most displays, provides a finished aesthetic to the sides and corners of the wall.

See Peerless-AV at InfoComm booth 1329.