Pebble Beach Systems Names Luis Muñoz North American Sales Engineer

BROOMFIELD, COLO. –

Automation, content management and integrated channel provider Pebble Beach Systems has appointed Luiz Muñoz as its new sales engineer for North America. Muñoz began his career in operations and then moved on to serve as field engineer, field services manager and project manager for Sundance’s (latterly Avid) automation product line. He most recently served as the solutions architect for Avid Technology.

Muñoz will operate out of the U.K.-based Pebble Beach Systems U.S. office in Broomfield, Colo.