Pebble Beach and ABS Partner in Automation Venture



The U.K.-based automation company, Pebble Beach Systems, and Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS), a systems integrator based in SeaTac, Wash., have announced that they are partnering in an effort to expand Pebble Beach’s U.S. presence.



“ABS fits the criteria of what we need in a partner,” said Ted Dembicki, Pebble Beach’s vice president of North American operations. “Their excellent engineering and forward-thinking approach provide their clients with solutions that meet the challenges of today, with a keen focus on how to prepare for tomorrow. The ABS team has a terrific reputation, and we are pleased to be a part of that mix.”



Pebble Beach was established in 2000 and provides a complete automation package. It has deployed systems on a global basis. ABS specializes in personalized broadcast services including feasibility studies, project management, procurement and installation, system and architectural design and more.



