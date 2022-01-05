Peacock To Live Stream All of NBCU’s 2022 Winter Olympics Coverage

NEW YORK—NBCU’s streaming service Peacock has announced that it will be offering fans the ability to live stream all of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China on the service’s premium tier.

“As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock. “From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch-up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock.”

The live streaming on the premium tier of Peacock will include every event of the Winter Olympics and include all events airing on broadcast and cable television.

In addition to live competition streams across all 15 sports, premium tier customers will also enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more, NBCU said.

The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 4, with competition coverage beginning two days prior on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and NBC’s first primetime show taking place Thursday, Feb. 3. The Games conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the Closing Ceremony. Peacock will stream everything.

More details about NBCUniversal’s television coverage of the Games, including full daily schedules of live events and replay availability, as well as Peacock exclusive daily studio programming details are expected to be announced soon.