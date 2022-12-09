Peacock Launches on DirecTV Stream
The streaming service now has 18M paid subs, double the subs at the start of 2022
NEW YORK—NBCU has cut a deal for its streaming service Peacock to launch on the vMVPD DirecTV Stream.
DirecTV Stream is also offering the Premium tier of Peacock for $2.99, 40% off the usual price of $4.99 for the partially ad supported service.
The launch on DirecTV came shortly after NBCU CEO Jeff Shell told attendees at the UBS Global TMT conference on Dec. 5 that Peacock’s paid subs now numbered about 18 million, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the event.
"We've doubled our paid subscribers at Peacock since the beginning of the year," Shell said. "That's real subscribers paying us real American dollars, not some of the bundled wholesale stuff that you see outside from other people."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
