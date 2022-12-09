Peacock Launches on DirecTV Stream

NEW YORK—NBCU has cut a deal for its streaming service Peacock to launch on the vMVPD DirecTV Stream.

DirecTV Stream is also offering the Premium tier of Peacock for $2.99, 40% off the usual price of $4.99 for the partially ad supported service .

The launch on DirecTV came shortly after NBCU CEO Jeff Shell told attendees at the UBS Global TMT conference on Dec. 5 that Peacock’s paid subs now numbered about 18 million, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the event.

"We've doubled our paid subscribers at Peacock since the beginning of the year," Shell said. "That's real subscribers paying us real American dollars, not some of the bundled wholesale stuff that you see outside from other people."