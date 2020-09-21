Peacock Comes to Roku After Lengthy Negotiations

NEW YORK—Peacock is now available to Roku customers as the streaming device and Comcast-NBC Universal have come to terms on a distribution deal for the SVOD. The deal was finalized on the evening of Friday, Sept. 18, avoiding warnings from both sides that no deal could lead to a blackout of apps and content for the other.

As well as adding Peacock to Roku, the deal keeps NBCU’s apps—including NBC News, NBC Sports, E!, Bravo and others—on the platform.

The two sides had been at an impasse since Peacock launched nationwide in July. Last week, Roku accused NBCU of having “unreasonable” demands for distributing Peacock, while NBCU took a similar stance, saying Roku’s actions were hurting their own consumers.

Both sides sang a different tune upon reaching a deal.

“More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices,” said NBCU in a statement. “Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms.”

Roku added: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintain access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps. We look forward to offering these new options to consumers under an expanded, mutually beneficial relationship between our companies that includes adding NBC content to The Roku Channel and a meaningful partnership around advertising.”

Roku currently has 43 million active users.