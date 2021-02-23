PBS39 Implements Red Bee Media’s Automatic Realtime Captioning

LONDON—PBS39 (WLVT), a Pennsylvania-based public TV station, has opted for Red Bee Media’s Automatic Realtime Captioning (ARC) AI-driven system for automatic captioning creation for planned and emergency live events.

ARC combines Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology with Red Bee’s Studio live captioning platform. The platform is a service-based method of optimizing ASR to bring its accuracy levels to that of human performances, said Red Bee Media.

PBS39 started with ARC as a three-month trial. It was set up with the station’s caption presentation preferences, core vocabulary lists and an integrated activation interface. After the trial, PBS39 signed up for a multi-year contract to use ARC.

The station uses ARC for two main purposes. The first is for planned live content, which can optimize core vocabulary prior to the broadcast. The other use is for emergency live content, where content-specific vocabulary is not optimized beforehand, but the system retains PBS39’s core vocabulary lists, including the names of news anchors, local places and people and important general vocabulary relating to recent news events.

“Our team loves having the freedom to be able to activate closed captioning easily for our live broadcasts whenever we need it,” says Andrea Cummis, Chief Technology Officer, PBS39. “With a growing vocabulary that is adapted to our preferences and needs, the ARC solution delivers near perfect accuracy and thanks to Red Bee we now have an easy and cost-effective way of making our content more accessible to our audiences. We’re very satisfied.”