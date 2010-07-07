PBS to Launch Documentaries-on-Demand

ARLINGTON, VA.: PBS documentaries will soon be available on demand. The distribution division of the Public Broadcasting Service joined with Gravitas Ventures of Los Angeles to launch a new monthly on-demand package for cable, satellite and telcoTV providers in North America. The package will feature 30 hours of titles for rental with the addition of another 10 hours each month. Documentaries-on-Demand will debut this fall.



“Through this collaboration, we are able to provide our operator partners a vast roster of over 100 films every year...” said Nolan Gallagher, founder and CEO of Gravitas Ventures.



Content will be pulled from several PBS series, including “American Experience” and “Independent Lens,” as well as from the Gravitas library of documentaries. Some PBS titles will debut in video-on-demand before becoming available for telecast. A few of the titles on deck include “The Street Stops Here,” about high school basketball coach Bob Hurley, Sr.; “Beyond Our Differences,” an exploration of religious faith and its corruption in the hands of those wielding it for power; “My Lai,” about the infamous massacre; “Brutal Beauty: Tale of the Rose City Rollers,” a story about roller derby; and “Tiny Tears,” an expose of children affected by HIV/AIDS, narrated by Danny Glover.