PBS Stations to Launch on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV subscribers will have content from their local PBS Stations in 300+ markets by year’s end
ARLINGTON, Va.—PBS announced an agreement that will bring live streams of local stations and the PBS Kids channel to Hulu + Live TV, which has 4.5 million subscribers.
Participating PBS stations reaching audiences in more than 300 markets and cities across the country will become available on Hulu + Live TV over the next few months, with the full launch slated for completion by the end of year, PBS reported.
“We are thrilled that one of the largest live TV streaming services is now home to quality local programming from PBS Member Stations,” said PBS chief digital and marketing officer, Ira Rubenstein. “As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love. PBS will continue to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Hulu + Live TV for working with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch programs through their local PBS station.”
“As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience and a premium national and local channel line-up for our millions of subscribers” said Reagan Feeney, senior vice president of live tv content programming and partnerships for Hulu. “PBS and PBS Kids are among the most frequently requested channels by our subscribers, and we’re thrilled to add them to our core line-up that now includes more than 90 live channels.”
