PBS KIDS Super Vision App Launches on Apple Watch

ARLINGTON, VA – PBS has announced that its PBS KIDS Super Vision app is now available for the recently launched Apple Watch. PBS KIDS Super Vision on Apple Watch allows parents to remotely manage their children’s screen time on pbskids.org by setting a Play Timer.

PBS KIDS Super Vision’s fully featured version is also available for the iPhone and iPod touch. Those versions include the Play Timer ability, as well as real-time information on the content a parent’s child is playing/watching, related activities from PBS Parents that can be done off of pbskids.org and an activity summary of the top educational skills, shows videos and games a parent’s child used.

PBS KIDS Super Vision is available for free on the Apple Watch, iPhone and iPod touch.