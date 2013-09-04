Patriot League Launches Online Sports Network With JVC

WAYNE, N.J.— The Patriot League, a Division I conference with sponsored championship competition in 24 sports, has purchased 30 JVC GY‑HM600 ProHD cameras as part of 10 portable video production systems to stream live coverage of sporting events from its member schools to its digital network, in partnership with Campus Insiders.



The Patriot League has been streaming coverage for seven years, but had limited digital rights and only produced about 150 events per year. This year, armed with a more consolidated rights package and custom-built, multi-camera HD production systems for each full member school, the league will stream nearly 250 live home games in the fall.



Designed and built by Malvern, Penn.—based Applied Video Technology, each VidCaster 455 system is anchored by three GY-HM600 cameras and a NewTek TriCaster 455 integrated production system.



According to Richard Wanninger, Patriot League senior associate executive director, the new systems were deployed in mid-August, and the new site went live Aug. 26.



Bucknell University produced the inaugural live event using a new VidCaster 455 system, providing coverage of its women’s soccer season opener, a 3-0 victory over Rider University Aug. 23. Prior to the VidCaster 455 system, Bucknell had relied on Canon GL2 mini-DV cameras for game coverage.



The Bucknell crew kept its GY-HM600s on tripods for the first production, but has already added handheld footage to football coverage. With its built-in BNC connector for SDI output, the camera is ideal for mobile sideline shooting, Bucknell University’s Radio/TV Coordinator at Doug Birdsong said.



The GY-HM600 features three, 1/3-inch CMOS sensors which were put to the test during Bucknell’s first production. The soccer field was not evenly lit but Birdsong said there were no significant issues with contrast.



The new cameras are also being used to produce highlight and feature packages. The Patriot League purchased an additional GY-HM600 to produce clips on athletes and alumni. Member schools are producing their own packages as well.



With its .MOV native file recording and use of non-proprietary SDHC or SDXC media cards, the GY-HM600 has ushered in a tapeless ENG workflow for Bucknell. Birdsong said post production is easier, as he can access clips from Final Cut Pro without transcoding.



The Patriot League full membership is comprised of American University, Boston University, Bucknell University, Colgate University, College of the Holy Cross, Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Loyola University Maryland, United State Military Academy and United States Naval Academy. In addition, Fordham and Georgetown are associate football members, and Georgetown and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are associate women’s rowing members.