Pasternack Introduces New 75 Ohm Test Cables

IRVINE, CALIF. — Pasternack announced the release of their newest line of 75 ohm test cables with operation up to 3 GHz. These cable assemblies are specially designed to withstand the rigors of test lab use and applications in 75 ohm communications systems. Technicians commonly rely on these high frequency test cables in technologies such as cable TV, Media over Coax Alliance 2.0 and 1.1 and Data over Cable Service Interface Specifications, or DOCSIS.

Pasternack’s 75 ohm test cables are available in two configurations including a type-N male to type-N male or a type-N male to type-F male. These F connectors are designed to perform up to 3 GHz and are threaded to ensure an accurate and secure connection to both the device under test as well as the analyzer. Pasternak said the test cables are suitable for engineering labs, production environments and quality testing facilities and are a good choice for use with 75 Ohm S-parameter test systems.

Pasternak said the cables exhibit insertion loss of

Pasternack’s new 75 ohm armored test cables are available from stock.