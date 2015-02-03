Pasternack Appoints Tim Galla Product Manager

IRVINE, CALIF. - Pasternack has hired Tim Galla as the company’s product manager for Active RF Components. Galla brings 25-plus years of product development, applications engineering and business development expertise to Pasternack from many of the RF/microwave industry’s most recognized names. He has a successful track record of developing and introducing market-differentiating products and creating new market opportunities. He will focus his expertise on expanding Pasternack’s lines of active components including RF amplifiers, limiters, mixers, oscillators, circulators, isolators, switches and many more.



Prior to joining Pasternack, Galla was business development manager and program manager of RF/microwave components at Mercury Systems. Throughout his career, he has also worked for Watkins Johnson, Stellex Microwave Systems, Teledyne Microwave, Tyco Electronics and M/A-COM. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from a leading California University with an emphasis in advanced mathematics