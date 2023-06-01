Parks: Streaming Video Churn Rate Holds Steady at 47%
High churn rates mean constantly shifting strategies for acquiring subs
DALLAS—Market research firm Parks Associates is reporting that churn rates for streaming video remain remarkably high but haven’t gotten worse, with the churn rate for OTT video services holding steady at 47%.
Parks Associates also reported that only 37% of households subscribing to OTT services in the past year went directly through a service provider.
Coupled with the already high churn rates, that means streaming services face an increasingly complex landscape for attracting new subscribers, with large numbers of people subscribing outside the streaming service’s own platform.
"There is so much to talk about - direct subscription has been losing ground to aggregation, and bundling is becoming more important," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates.
To address some of those issues, Parks has announced the topics for its sixth annual Future of Video, hosted at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, CA, November 14-16, 2023.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.