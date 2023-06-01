Parks: Streaming Video Churn Rate Holds Steady at 47%

DALLAS—Market research firm Parks Associates is reporting that churn rates for streaming video remain remarkably high but haven’t gotten worse, with the churn rate for OTT video services holding steady at 47%.

Parks Associates also reported that only 37% of households subscribing to OTT services in the past year went directly through a service provider.

Coupled with the already high churn rates, that means streaming services face an increasingly complex landscape for attracting new subscribers, with large numbers of people subscribing outside the streaming service’s own platform.

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

"There is so much to talk about - direct subscription has been losing ground to aggregation, and bundling is becoming more important," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates.