Parks Reports High Churn Levels, Falling Customer Satisfaction with Streamers

DALLAS—Uh-oh. Streaming video service subscriber churn is approaching 50%, and an important measurement of customer satisfaction and loyalty has fallen below the high mark achieved during the pandemic, according to market research and consulting firm Parks Associates.

Streaming service providers are facing several challenges, including economic headwinds, pressure to prove their business models and decision-making regarding business ownership and revenue models, it said.

One example is Netflix, which registered an NPS of 55 in 2021 and now sees the value at 40, the company said.

"It is critical to build a loyal client base, deliver a great user experience, and provide unique services and content," said Eric Sorensen, director of Parks Associates’ Streaming Video Tracker. "NPS and churn can reveal which strategies achieve these goals. As new partnerships and ownership form in the industry, there are many metrics to track and review to understand the impact from previous quarters' efforts."

The researcher will examine churn, subscriber growth and Net Promoter Scores (NPS)—the measure of loyalty and satisfaction, during a webinar March 14 at 1 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

The webinar also will offer insight on recent industry developments, such as the partnership between ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, consumer sentiment and viewing behavior, Parks Associates said.

To register for the webinar, visit the company’s website .