Parks Associates Virtual Conference To Focus on Personalizing Viewer Experiences

DALLAS, Texas—Personalizing the viewing experience will be the theme of a Parks Associates virtual conference July 21 at 11 a.m. CDT, the research firm said today.

The “Personalization and the New Video Viewer,” themed day—part of the firm’s fifth annual Future of Video, OTT, Pay TV and Digital Media (opens in new tab) event—will include an analyst insight on consumers and video equipment from Parks Associates senior contributing analyst Eric Sorensen; a session on new live, social and interactive video experiences; and a session on how to use content to build viewer loyalty as well as a fireside chat between Robert Gelick, chief product officer at Paramount, and Parks president and CMO Elizabeth Parks.

The personalization theme is in line with findings from the firm’s research that show streaming opens the door to more immersive, engaging consumer experiences, such as co-viewing services. It also reveals that one-quarter of internet households say they would be very likely to try a co-viewing feature if offered by a favorite video service.

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

(opens in new tab)

“More consumers watch streaming content while at home and watch it with others more often. Co-viewing is most popular in households with children, according to our most recent data,” said Sorensen. “Interactive elements, such as watching statistics or fantasy games on another device, are a typical occurrence among sports enthusiasts.”

Session panelists include: Jon Cohen, senior vice president of business development and distribution at Frequency; Rob Dillon, head of digital product at Straight Arrow News; Alexander Kann, chief executive of Together TV; Ed Laczynski, founder and CEO of Zype; Jim Long, CEO of Didja; DeShuna Spencer, founder and CEO of kweliTV; Paul Pastor, chief business officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media; and Mark Starker, senior vice president and head of direct-to-consumer services for business and corporate strategy at Endeavor Streaming.

The Future of Video conference is sponsored by Adeia, FPT Software, Symphony MediaAI, Comcast Technology Solutions and Metrological.

Registration is available online (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

(opens in new tab)