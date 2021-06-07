PARAMOUNT+’s Ad-Supported Tier Goes Live

NEW YORK— Paramount+ has launched its less expensive ad-supported tier and announced it will significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming.

The June 7 launch of the ad supported tier, gives Paramount+ two pricing tiers, a Premium Plan at $9.99 per month and the $4.99 a month Essential Plan.

The new ad-supported offering includes movies, TV shows, such sports as NFL games and more than 1,600 soccer matches each year, and breaking news through CBSN.

The $9.99 a month tier has no ads and adds such features as 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision content, mobile downloads. It also includes live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S. that are not available on the ad supported tier.

The additional 1,000 new movies arriving on the service this week is part of an expansion of more than 2,500 titles by the end of the summer 2021.