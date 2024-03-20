Paramount+ Sets International Launch Dates

TORONTO—Paramount+ has announced launch timing and pricing for its international ad-supported subscription offering, the "Basic (with ads)" plan as well as the rollout dates of its “Premium” plan in Europe.

The ad-supported plan will roll out in April in Canada and in June in Australia, priced at 6.99 in Canadian and Australian dollars.

The Paramount+ "Premium" plan will also roll out in Europe, beginning with France this month, followed by the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy later this year. Launching additional subscription plans will give international Paramount+ subscribers even more flexibility in choosing the option that best suits their needs, the company said.

After last year's launch of the "Premium" tier in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, Paramount+ continues to expand its offering in Europe. The "Premium" plan brings Paramount's blockbusters, exclusive originals, and hit shows to new heights with premium quality formats*, including 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. "Premium" subscribers can also stream on up to four devices at once, twice the number available with the "Standard" plan, unlocking entertainment for the whole family to enjoy simultaneously. In France, the "Premium" plan is priced at €10.99/month (or €97.99/year).

"Our pricing strategy and a market-by-market approach to our offering is key to providing customers choice, flexibility and value,” Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager of Paramount+ stated: "The 'Premium' tier has demonstrated great success in Canada, Australia and Latin America, and I am confident this offering will enable us to reach new subscribers in Europe, as well. As we launch 'Basic (with ads)' in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners. The 'Basic' tier allows us to continue to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family."