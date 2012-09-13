Pandora’s Westergren to Speak at 2013 CES Leaders in Technology Dinner

ARLINGTON, VA.— The Consumer Electronics Association announced that Tim Westergren, chief strategy officer and founder of Pandora, will deliver a keynote address at the 2013 International Consumer Electronics Show Leaders in Technology Dinner.



The 2013 CES is scheduled for Jan. 8-11, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nev., and the LIT Dinner will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, in the Lafite Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas. According to the CEA, the invitation-only event honors technologists, entrepreneurs and policymakers furthering technology innovation.



“Tim Westergren is a trailblazer in Internet radio and developed a game-changing, innovative platform that helps musicians find their audience and people discover and enjoy new music,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CEA.



Westergren started the personalized radio service in 2000 with the Music Genome Project. He is an award-winning composer and musician with 20 years of experience in the industry – including production, audio engineering, film scoring and live performance.

