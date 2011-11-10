Panasonic’s New Professional Monitors Available



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic, which provides professional display and video production solutions among its products, says its TH-42BT300U and TH-50BT300U professional plasma reference monitors are available.



Those plasma displays are designed for production and post-production as well as content creation for gaming, graphics design, etc. where color accuracy and 3D rendering are essential, Panasonic says. For the broadcast and production markets, uses for the BT300U series might include a confidence check of input signals such as a waveform monitor to assure proper signal ranges or with real-time 3Dto check proper signal and disparity settings from 3D camera acquisitions, according to the company.



For those working in post-production, which could include precision color correction of content for mastering L/R 3D images in side-by-side format for 2D color correction, requiring colorists to color correct left/right 3D images sequentially is less than the ideal method. However, with the BT300U Series, both the left and right images can be on the screen at the same time, streamlining the correction process.



Professional audio and video solution providers are also seeing the potential benefits these plasma displays can offer customers, Panasonic says. “With the BT300 series of reference monitors now in the hands of customers, we are seeing just how effective the devices have been in a variety of applications within production and post production markets such as color correction in both 2D and 3D content,” said Rick Albert, Panasonic’s vice president of flat panel displays. Those professional plasma displays offer invaluable content production and post-production reference tool made specifically for production professionals, he said. Features of the BT300-Series include:



• Full HD 3D ready

• Available in 42-inch and 50-inch versions

• Slot card options for discrete 3D left & right inputs (HD-SDI or DVI)

• Deep black levels while preserving low-level details

• Advanced drive technology for smoother gradations

• Split Screen Display to compare L/R 3D inputs in 2D for color correction

• Multiple color gamut presets (Rec. 709, Digital Cinema Color, Native)

• Over-scanning and under-scanning modes

• Color management system to customize placement of RGB primaries

• Blue only mode for calibration

• Independent RGB ON/OFF for checking secondary colors or monochrome images

• Waveform monitor

• H and V delay to check H/V syncs and other signals in the blanking intervals

• Marker function to check active area of other aspect ratios (i.e. 4:3, 17:9)



-- Government Video



