Panasonic Cameras Deployed in ‘Glass House’

SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic said its remote AW-HE120 HD pan-tilt-zoom cameras strategically placed throughout the set of “The Glass House” are capturing the every move of the inhabitants vying for audience approval in the new unscripted show airing Mondays at 10 p.m.. ET on the ABC Television Network.



The series, which premiered June 18, features 14 contestants living and competing for $250,000 in a totally wired house. Through online and social networks, viewers are encouraged to support and follow the contestants they like and those they don’t. Viewer votes help determine which contestants are sent home and also which eliminated players will earn the chance to return to “The Glass House” to compete each week.



The AW-HE120 features a fast 20X zoom lens and a three 2.2 megapixel U.L.T. MOS imagers supporting full HD video capture. Bexel Broadcast Services of Burbank, Calif., is supplying 21 AW-HE120s for the production. The Panasonic remote HD cameras were specified by Jerry Kaman of Broadcast Engineering Consultants. Bexel also supplied four Panasonic AW-RP50 remote camera controllers in addition to the HE120s. All the cameras are controlled over a closed network, with each RP50 assigned to control five cameras.



“The primary reason the HE120s were chosen for ‘The Glass House’ was the cameras’ networking capability, with ultra-high picture quality a close second,” the vendor said.



Kaman said the production is shooting 720P/59.94, and encoding to OP-1a MXF files. Cinedecks are handling the encoding, and files are written directly to SAN and Avid ISIS. All ingest control is facilitated via Pronology Digital Asset Management.