Panasonic Accepting ‘Shoot It, Share It’ Entries



Panasonic is accepting video entries from users of its AG-AF100 large image high definition (HD) cinema camera for its second “Shoot It. Share It” on-line video competition.



Panasonic is accepting Shoot It. Share It entries through March 7, 2012. Contestants can submit up to five videos (each up to five minutes in length) in six categories. Those categories are nature; short film; commercial; music video; documentary; and student.



Contestants are encouraged to demonstrate their creative work with the AF100, the industry’s first professional micro 4/3-inch video camcorder optimized for high-definition video recording, the company says.



From March 12 through April 4, 2012, the public can choose among 18 semi-finalists (three per category) and vote on-line at ShootItShareIt.com for the first-place winner in each category, Panasonic says. A panel of judges will select the grand-prize winner with the category winners and the grand prize winner announced during the NAB 2012 show in Las Vegas, Nev. (April 16-19), as well as on the contest web site.



The grand prize is a Panasonic 42” TH-42BT300U Pro Plasma Reference Monitor plus a Vocas Micro Four Thirds to Prime Lens Adapter (valued at more than $5,000), the company says. A Vocas Matte Box and Rail system will be awarded to each of the category winners.



For complete contest rules and to learn more about the “Shoot It. Share It” video contest, visit www.ShootItShareIt.com



