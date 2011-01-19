Pace Installs Quantel 3D Workstations



Quantel has announced that Pace, a Burbank, Calif.-based video group, has added three more Quantel Sid Stereo3D workstations in order to meet the demand for increasing 3D services. With the new units, Pace now has a total of seven Quantel S3D units.



“Quantel personifies quality engineering, equipment and support,” said Vince Pace, CEO of Pace. “Our latest purchase is an ongoing validation between the relationship of Quantel and Pace to provide proven workflow solutions at the point of capture and ensuring that exceptional 3D gets on screen. The Sid’s unique ability to QC the footage at the point of capture is an added benefit that productions are taking advantage of.”



At present, the new workstations are being used to support multiple productions, including “The Three Musketeers,” Final Destination 5,” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth 2.”



The Quantel Sid provides full interactive convergence control of 3D images, as well as color balancing, sync alterations, eye comparisons, imaging error control and the ability to edit both video channels at the same time.



