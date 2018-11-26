Pac-12 Commits Fully To AWS, Leverages AWS Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO—The Pac-12 Conference last week announced it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by choosing the cloud service as its standard for machine learning and media workflows.

The organization was already using AWS services for a variety of production applications, including its website, mobile applications and live TV networks. By choosing to go all in with AWS for cloud services, Pac-12 will move business-critical databases to Amazon Aurora.

“As we standardize on AWS machine learning and media services, we’ll be able to usher in a new era of entertainment for collegiate sports enthusiasts,” said Mark Kramer, VP Engineering & Technology at the content arm of the Pac-12 Conference, Pac-12 Networks.

“Our fans will benefit from highly reliable and personalized viewer experiences, even in times of rapid traffic spikes like conference championships or rivalry games, and our internal teams will be able to experiment with ease using AWS services to rapidly test new ideas.”

AWS analytics, machine learning and digital media services enable Pac-12 to develop new cloud-based solutions. Pac-12 currently runs its advanced media infrastructure on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), AWS Elemental MediaLive and AWS Elemental MediaPackage to deliver games to a broader audience on any device.

It is setting up new production workflows at scale on AWS for live-to-video-on-demand (VOD) content and over-the-top (OTT) streaming, Pac-12 said. It also will use AWS machine learning services, such as Amazon SageMaker, to automate core content workflows. The machine learning will build, train and deploying models that capture gameplay and highlight clips and deliver closed captioning for broadcasters in real time.

