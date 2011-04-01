Oxygen DCT adds to Evolution Pro Series

Oxygen DCT is adding to its Evolution Pro Series of LCD picture monitors with the Evolution Elite line of monitors. Evolution Elite monitors can handle all signal formats, including 4:2:2, 4:4:4, 1080p, 3Gb/s and dual link as well as standard HD-SDI, SD-SDI, DVI, HDMI and all analog signal formats. The monitors also address the need for audio monitoring with integrated eight-channel audio de-embedded audio metering with user-selectable scales including VU, PPM, EBU, BBC and Nordic.

The Elite line goes well beyond the norm by combining the functions of a traditional monitor with a signal-quality measurement tool, providing important facilities such as a waveform monitor, vector display, CRC and EDH error detection, and analysis of ancillary data packets. They also deliver superb picture quality and are initially available in 17in and 24in screens.

All of the engineering functions integrated into the Elite series are controlled by FlightDeck, an advanced control system that allows users to simultaneously monitor the picture, waveform, vector, eight channels of audio, signal status and many other functions simultaneously.