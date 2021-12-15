Overtime Taps Frequency for FAST Channel Launch

LOS ANGELES AND BROOKLYN—Frequency has announced that Overtime will be using its cloud-based video SaaS platform for linear channels to launch Overtime’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) offering to sports.

Overtime will utilize Frequency’s Studio platform to create a linear channel for OTT distribution, bringing Overtime’s content library, which includes basketball, football, soccer and more, to millions of fans.

The move will allow fans for the first time to watch hundreds of hours of Overtime sports programming on their preferred OTT/CTV device, complimenting its existing distribution across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Snapchat. Overtime will also add more long-form programming to its FAST offering that can be also consumed via on-demand streaming.

“We want to give our fans as many options to view our programming as possible, so expanding to the FAST space was highly compelling,” said Rich Calacci, chief revenue officer at Overtime. “In evaluating partners for this endeavor, it was critical to not only have the best-in-class technology available, but also to have a company that can serve as a true partner to help us accomplish our goals. Overtime moves fast, and we needed a partner who could grow with us but also keep pace — and that was clearly Frequency.”

Frequency Studio’s platform delivers channels to over 250 million connected TVs worldwide, enabling companies to distribute content on platforms like The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Tubi TV, among many others. Overtime’s distribution and monetization partners will be able to leverage Frequency Studio for all linear origination and monetization needs, the companies said.

“Overtime created an entirely new category for watching sports with its distributed programming model,” Frequency senior vice president of business development and distribution Jon Cohen said. “We are thrilled that Overtime is counting on Frequency to take this necessary step forward and offer its FAST channel and content to OTT and CTV platforms. Frequency Studio makes it easy to do so and will allow Overtime to scale their distribution. We look forward to working with Overtime and their company partners as they enter this hyper-growth market.”

Overtime positions itself as a brand for the next generation of sports fans and in the last four years has built up a community of over 50 million followers. The brand spans multiple verticals including basketball, football, soccer, gaming, sneakers, and business units including content, e-commerce, and owned leagues.