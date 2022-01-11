Otter Network Debuts Cloud-Based Video Production and Distribution Platform

AUSTIN, Texas—The video production tech company Otter Network has debuted two video content creation and management products, Director 2.0 and Teleport that provide tools for producing, managing and distributing high-quality videos affordably through a technology-driven, full-stack platform.

“Today’s content creators, filmmakers, producers and branding teams all have one thing in common—a need for affordable, highest-quality video production capabilities and content management,” said Nick Tangborn, Otter Network CEO. “We’ve created tools that connect you with your audience, make your business virtual and generate new revenue, all in one platform.”

Otter Director solution is designed for multi-camera video shoots or live streams using any iPhone or Android device. It gives users the power to stream or record footage on up to four devices simultaneously anywhere in the world, seamlessly switch camera angles with the touch of a button, livestream content, and easily edit in post-production.

Teleport is being positioned as a new way for creators and larger enterprises with established content, audiences or subscribers to recapture lost revenue and better monetize their video content.

It offers businesses—and individual creators with large, loyal audiences—a singular location to store and secure video libraries from multiple platforms, Otter said.

Both Teleport and Otter Director are now available for demo and free trial, respectively.