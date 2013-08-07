Orad receives patent for camera tracking technology

Orad Hi-Tec Systems, a provider of graphic solutions, has received a patent for its unique camera tracking technology, which allows electronically generated, realistic-looking graphic enhancements to be inserted and displayed on-screen during live sports broadcasts. The patented camera tracking technology is part of Orad’s flagship sports-enhancement products MVP and Invictus and can be deployed for all sports production environments — trucks, on the field, and in the stadium and studio.

Easy to set up and use, the patented camera tracking technology is a software-based pattern recognition algorithm that does not require additional camera attachments and analyzes video in real time, calculating camera POV parameters for each video frame. This allows for real-time insertion of graphics onto sports video, such as on a soccer field, tennis court or golf course. No field lines are used in the pattern recognition process. The entire image is analyzed to retrieve the camera parameters; thus, the method can be applied to any sports-related content. In addition, according to the company, the patented algorithm is immune to flashes, which typically plague pattern recognition algorithms.

Orad also offers real-time 3-D broadcast graphic, video server and media asset management solutions, including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement.