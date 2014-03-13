Orad Hi-Tec Systems to unveil 4Designer Authoring at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Orad Hi-Tec Systems will unveil 4Designer and RenderEngine7, its next-generation real-time graphics authoring software.



4Designer’s new capabilities streamline the graphics creation workflow and provide a new user interface. It’s geared towards real-time on-air graphics creation ranging from SD through HD, UltraHD and large-scale video walls.



RenderEngine7 brings a host of new capabilities, including real-time motion blur, a new shader pipeline for full-screen visual effect assignment during production, increased performance and new geometry objects that further extend modeling options for designers.



4Designer and RenderEngine7 native 64-bit applications allow artists to take advantage of today’s computing environments to build complex graphical content. New workspace layouts support high-resolution multi-monitor desktop displays commonly used in design departments and designers can arrange the user interface according to their requirements.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Orad Hi-Tec Systems will be in booth SL6319.