Optimum to Offer Multi-Gigabit Broadband Speeds in 65% of Its Footprint by 2028

NEW YORK—Altice USA’s Optimum brand has announced major network upgrade plans that will enable the provider of fiber internet, mobile, and TV services to offer multi-gigabit internet speeds across 65% of its service footprint by 2028. This will double the availability of multi-gigabit speeds over the next three years.

In announcing the upgrade plans, the company also announced that it has reached a significant milestone with its Optimum Fiber internet service now available in 3 million passings (i.e. homes and businesses who could sign up for its services.) That represents around 30% of the company’s footprint. Most of the homes are in the New York tri-state area.

The company also reported that it is focused on the continued expansion of its network, with plans to add an additional 175,000 passings in 2025, the majority of which will be fiber.

"Optimum is committed to empowering residents and businesses with the fast, reliable internet services they need to thrive in a digital-first world,” said Nate Edwards, executive vice president, network services at Optimum. “By investing in our network, boosting multi-gig speeds, and expanding fiber internet access, we’re not just creating a faster connection—we’re paving the way for innovation and growth for our customers.”

This expansion includes the introduction of mid-split upgrades across areas of the company’s hybrid fiber coaxial network, enabling download speeds of up to 2 Gbps downstream, as well as the continued extension of Optimum’s fiber network, which delivers symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gbps. These ultra-fast speeds are designed to meet the growing demands of modern households and businesses, supporting activities such as 4K/8K streaming, cloud gaming, remote work, and the proliferation of smart home devices.

