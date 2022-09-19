Optimum Launches 5 Gig Fiber Internet In Conn.

NEW YORK—Altice USA’s Optimum has announced that 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet services are now available across its Connecticut fiber footprint.

The 5 Gig Fiber Internet is the fastest residential fiber internet service in the tri-state area with symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gig, which is more than twice as fast as speeds offered by competing fiber providers, the operator said.

“Just in time for back to school, Optimum is pleased to bring its multi-gigabit fiber internet speeds to our Connecticut customers,” said Matt Grover, executive vice president of consumer and business services for Optimum. “Our 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet offers speeds more than twice as fast as the competition, and we can’t wait for our Connecticut customers to begin experiencing the fastest fiber internet service in the tri-state area.”

Optimum's 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet service is delivered over Optimum’s new 100% Fiber Internet network, which is available at more than 1.6 million addresses. The service offers symmetrical speeds, Altice reported.

In addition, consumers can enjoy high resolution video streaming up to 8K and lower latency for an enhanced connectivity experience across multiple devices and for data-intensive online activities such as virtual reality applications, gaming, and more, the operator said.

Optimum 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet is also available across Optimum’s Long Island fiber footprint and will continue to roll out in phases across the company’s tri-state area fiber footprint.

For new customers, Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet is $180/month and 2 Gig Fiber Internet is $120/month.