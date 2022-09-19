Optimum Launches 5 Gig Fiber Internet In Conn.
5 Gig and 2 Gig broadband speeds are now available across Optimum’s Conn. fiber footprint
NEW YORK—Altice USA’s Optimum has announced that 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet services are now available across its Connecticut fiber footprint.
The 5 Gig Fiber Internet is the fastest residential fiber internet service in the tri-state area with symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gig, which is more than twice as fast as speeds offered by competing fiber providers, the operator said.
“Just in time for back to school, Optimum is pleased to bring its multi-gigabit fiber internet speeds to our Connecticut customers,” said Matt Grover, executive vice president of consumer and business services for Optimum. “Our 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet offers speeds more than twice as fast as the competition, and we can’t wait for our Connecticut customers to begin experiencing the fastest fiber internet service in the tri-state area.”
Optimum's 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet service is delivered over Optimum’s new 100% Fiber Internet network, which is available at more than 1.6 million addresses. The service offers symmetrical speeds, Altice reported.
In addition, consumers can enjoy high resolution video streaming up to 8K and lower latency for an enhanced connectivity experience across multiple devices and for data-intensive online activities such as virtual reality applications, gaming, and more, the operator said.
Optimum 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet is also available across Optimum’s Long Island fiber footprint and will continue to roll out in phases across the company’s tri-state area fiber footprint.
For new customers, Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet is $180/month and 2 Gig Fiber Internet is $120/month.
For more information on Optimum’s multi-gig speed tiers and other fiber offerings, visit Optimum.com/5Gig (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.