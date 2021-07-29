OneStream TV Launches Free TV, Movie Aggregation Site

NEW YORK—Tech startup OneStream TV has launched a streaming aggregation site to allow consumers to use a single platform to discover thousands of free movies and TV shows that are normally scattered across many streaming apps.

The platform is available for free to everyone at onestreamtv.com , and no subscription or registration is required. Content is presented with commercials, and users may be asked to register on the sites distributing the content depending on the platform.

“As more and more consumers change their viewing habits from the traditional cable TV into streaming, the single biggest problem that they are facing is the mounting cost of streaming subscriptions,” said Habib Kamara, founder of OneStream TV. “And while you can find free content across certain apps, you really have to dig through and painfully hunt for them, so from a cost-benefit analysis, it's nowhere near being worth your time.”

While some consumers know free streaming apps, such as Tuvi and Pluto TV, exist, many are unaware that subscription OTT services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Peacock and HBO Max, occasionally provide a select number of shows for free as part of global marketing initiatives. OneStream TV aggregates all of the free content and offers it from a unified dashboard, the company said.

"…[I]f you have one platform in OneStream TV that automatically aggregates all the free content for you in one place, you can comfortably have access to thousands of premium content in one unified streaming platform while saving money at the same time," said Habib.

OneStream TV is currently available on desktop via the platform's website . The mobile and TV app versions of the platform are currently in development and will be released in the coming weeks, the company said.