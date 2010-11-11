Omneon’s Stedman Upped at Harmonic

SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic today announced that it named two former Omneon executives to key management roles serving the combined company. In addition, the company also announced the appointment of a new sales management executive who will oversee the Harmonic-branded product sales teams.



Geoff Stedman, who ran the marketing function while at Omneon, will expand his role at Harmonic to provide overall leadership for the combined company’s marketing communications. As vice president for Omneon and corporate marketing, Stedman will have responsibility for corporate branding, demand generation and all of the company’s outbound marketing activities, in addition to continuing to lead the marketing function for the Omneon portfolio of products and solutions. David Price, who previously ran the company’s marketing communication function, will remain with Harmonic as vice president of business development.



Mark Carrington, who had been serving as vice president of service and support for Harmonic, will be assuming the role of vice president of sales for Harmonic. In this role, Carrington will be leading the portion of the sales organization focused on the Harmonic-branded product lines. Matt Aden, who had held this sales leadership position, is leaving the company for personal reasons.



Carrington brings to this position many years of sales leadership experience, having previously served as vice president of sales and services for DiviCom along with senior sales positions at IBM.



Ron Howe, who led the Omneon customer service organization, will take on a similar but expanded role for the combined company, leading the customer service organization for all Harmonic products. As vice president for service and support, Howe will be responsible for driving the company’s overall customer service strategy.



“As part of the process of bringing Harmonic and Omneon together, we are fortunate to be able to draw upon the expertise of the combined management teams to fill critical executive leadership positions and build on the strengths of the respective organizations,” said Patrick Harshman, president and CEO of Harmonic. “The new roles for Geoff, Mark and Ron allow us to capitalize on the skills that each of these executives bring to the team and are part of the larger ongoing process of defining roles and responsibilities across the combined company.”



Harmonic agreed last May to acquire Omneon; the deal closed in September for $273 million. Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT)are up 5 percent year-to-date, trading this morning at $6.65.

- Deborah D. McAdams