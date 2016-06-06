Omar Prashad to Head Atlona’s Canadian Operations

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Atlona has announced Omar Prashad as its first country manager for Canada. Prashad will be responsible for the development and implementation of Atlona’s strategy across Canada, per the company’s press release.

Prashad joins Atlona after serving as the general manager, systems integration for the AV system design and installation firm Advanced Presentation Solutions. In addition, he previously worked at Duocom for nine years, eventually being named vice president of sales and engineering.

Atlona is a global provider of AV and IT distribution and connectivity technology.