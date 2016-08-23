Olympic Channel Officially Launches

MADRID—The Olympic Games are over, but don’t let that stop you from getting your fill of Olympic action anymore, as the International Olympic Committee has officially launched the Olympic Channel. This new free digital platform, which was first announced in July, providing Olympic-related content year-round to fans through an Android or iOS mobile app or at olympicchannel.com was made live following the Closing Ceremony to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Olympic Channel features original shows, news and highlights from around the world. One of the first programs available is “Viva 2016,” a behind-the-scenes-look at the production of the Rio Opening Ceremony. The platform will also showcase Olympic athletes and sports beyond the Olympic Game period. Fans can also follow the Olympic Channel on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

“The launch of Olympic Channel is a key milestone for the Olympic Movement and a result of Olympic Agenda 2020,” said Thomas Bach, IOC president. “It is the start of an exciting, new journey for athletes, fans and generations to connect with sport and the Olympic values every day of the year.”