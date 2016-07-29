IOC to Present Olympics Channel Starting Aug. 21

MADRID—If you find yourself still excited for more Olympics after the closing ceremony on Aug. 21, the International Olympic Committee has your back, as it will launch the new OTT Olympic Channel. The new streaming service will be available worldwide through a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices, and at olympicchannel.com.

The Olympic Channel will provide original programming, live sports, new and highlights year round. Programming will consist of both short- and long-form content, focusing on international athletes. Content will also be available on demand and individual sports will have their own pages. The app will initially be offered in English, but will provide subtitles in nine other languages.

The Olympic Channel will be a free digital platform. It’s social media handles for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are currently live.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place from Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.

