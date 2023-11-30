Ohio State-Michigan Matchup Scored Record 19M Viewers on Fox
Most watched regulation season college football game in Fox Sports history
NEW YORK—Fox Sports is reporting record viewing levels for the Ohio State-Michigan college football matchup that peaked at 22.9 million viewers and averaged 19,065,000 viewers.
That made it the most-watched regular season college football game on any network since 2011 and the most-watched regular season college football game in Fox Sports history.
The game was also up 11% from the 2022 Ohio State-Michigan game, which attracted 17,138,000 viewers.
With both teams ranked in the top four, viewing for the game was also the third highest rated game in their long standing rivalry, behind the 21.06 million who viewed Ohio State-Michigan “Game of the Century” in 2006 when the two teams were ranked #1 and #2, and the 1978 game that attracted 19.24 million according to ratings from Sports Media Watch.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.