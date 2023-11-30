Ohio State-Michigan Matchup Scored Record 19M Viewers on Fox

NEW YORK—Fox Sports is reporting record viewing levels for the Ohio State-Michigan college football matchup that peaked at 22.9 million viewers and averaged 19,065,000 viewers.

That made it the most-watched regular season college football game on any network since 2011 and the most-watched regular season college football game in Fox Sports history.

The game was also up 11% from the 2022 Ohio State-Michigan game, which attracted 17,138,000 viewers.