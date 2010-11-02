OConnor 2527 Ultimate fluid head delivers support for 'Leverage'

Cinematographer Dave Connell has once again selected the OConnor 2575 Ultimate fluid head to support TNT's series "Leverage," parent company Vitec said last week.

The fast-paced one-hour action/adventure drama features action features a variety of camera tricks from what the production team calls "Ninja Zooms" and "Bullet Time Shots" to more conventional action coverage.

The Ultimate fluid head provides "the backbone" of support for the production, said Connell. The series is shot with the RED camera. "It (the RED camera) may be a modular system, however, that certainly doesn't imply that it is lightweight. When fully accessorized and wearing an Optimo 24-290, a RED camera will weigh as much as any 35mm camera system, thus it deserves to be supported as one," he said.